Dozens Arrested in South TX ICE Operation

More then 150 people have been arrested in what’s being described as a 12-day Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation targeting criminal aliens, illegal re-entrants, and immigration fugitives.

We’re told the operation began March 20th, and concluded march 31st.

At least 62 of the arrests were made in the San Antonio area. 38 more in Harlingen, 29 in Laredo, and 24 in the Austin and Waco area.

The arrested include a 27-year old woman from Mexico who was taken in to custody in Laredo March 20th. She has a prior conviction for injury to a child with bodily injury. Also arrested was a 48-year old man from Mexico, who was placed behind bars in Harlingen. He previously was convicted of intoxication manslaughter.

A 20-year old man from Guatemala was arrested in San Antonio March 23rd. He was previously convicted of injury to a child with the intent to cause bodily injury. A 46-year old man from Mexico was also arrested in San Antonio March 31st. He has previous convictions for aggravated sexual assault of a child, two DUI’s, and assault.

Of those arrested, 138 were men, fifteen women.