Dozens of SAPD Officers Honored by Dallas PD

Nearly three dozen San Antonio police officers were recognized Tuesday for assisting the Dallas Police Department following the tragic loss of five officers last year.
Dallas PD Assistant Chief John Lawton and others from the department drove down to pass out certificates of merit and ribbons to the 33 SAPD officers.
“To come out, to leave their families, to leave their job, their community to come support us in our community, the least we can do is come down and show them that we really appreciated their sacrifice for us,” Lawton said.
SAPD Chief William McManus called the gesture gratifying.
The following list provided by SAPD are officers who arrived in Dallas just five days after the murders of five officers, and assisted answering calls for nearly a week:
LT Hector Lopez #4069
TCB SGT Joseph Gilliam #3272
COP SGT Arthur Alaniz #3290
SCU SGT Brian Sullivan #3089
ITI-DT SGT Michael Ross #3142
WCS DET Brian Belcher #2475
NPB UEDI Michael De La Rosa #2428
NPC UEDI Stephanie Landry #2552
PPB UEDI Jessica Aelvoet #2016
SCU UEDI Gilbert Guerra #2014
SCU UEDI Royce Vasquez #2353
WPA UEDI Michael Alvarez #2483
WPT OFC Alfred Gomez #1100
CCS OFC Justin Cruz #1711
CPT OFC Kevin Whisenhunt #0694
ECS OFC Johnny Perez #0875
NPA OFC Douglas Greene #1665
CMS OFC Joe Rios #0725
SCS OFC Keith Bell #0026
SPB OFC Sammuel Gallegos #0192
SCU OFC Jonathon Hoggard #0702
SCU OFC Eddie Holland #0357
SCU OFC John Seaton #0305
SCU OFC Antonio Flores #1045
SCU OFC Ezekiel Holguin #0944
SCU OFC Hugo Daniel #0096
SCU OFC David Mahula #1188
SCU OFC Drew Reyes #0679
SCU OFC Albert Sanchez #1572
SCU OFC Sergio Villanueva #1744
SCU OFC Salvador Hernandez #0831
TSB OFC Juan Hinojosa #1041
CTA OFC Marc Valero #1252