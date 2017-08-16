Dozens Take Anti-Cyber Bullying Pledge at City Hall

By Pilar Arias

Dozens took the anti-cyberbullying pledge on the steps of City Hall Wednesday, just two weeks before David’s Law is set to go into effect.

“The David’s Law pledge, although intended for youth, allows folks to take ownership of their online identities by promising that they will not cause harm to others through bullying, especially through their digital devices,” David Molak’s mother, Maurine, said during a press conference.

David’s Legacy Foundation revealed a sticker in hopes people will put it on their digital devices to remind them not to use it as a weapon for bullying.

Anti-bullying advocate Kara Weld shared her own personal experience with bullying.

“This cyberbully used vile and hateful language to attack me and the cyberbully frequently urged me to kill myself. I endured this online harassment for seven long months and the laws at the time did not protect me,” Weld said.

Matt and Maurine Molak were joined by city, state leaders and students who support their cause. David Molak took his own life in January 2016, and since then his parents made it a mission to get David’s Law passed during this year’s Legislative session. The law goes into effect Sept. 1.