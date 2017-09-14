DPS Out With New Driver Handbook

By Don Morgan

Wondering what’s going to happen to you when you get pulled over for a traffic violation? Curious about new traffic laws enacted by the last State Legislature?

All of the information is available in the updated DPS Driver Handbook.

Sgt. Orlando Moreno tells us the handbook is only available online now and even if you’ve been driving for years, you may want to take a look.

Clarification on the state’s new ban on texting while driving and all other traffic laws are included.

There’s also a section dedicated to explaining what you should expect when you’re pulled over by the Police.

Sgt. Moreno says they want to assist drivers on learning the rules of the road and making your drive on the state’s roads safer.

You can print the handbook or download it to your handheld device by clicking here