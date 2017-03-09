DPS Searching for Clues in Decades Old Officer Murder

The Texas Department of Public Safety is hoping to get some tips about a 43 year old murder case.

On December 1st, 1974, Alice Police Officer Matthew Murphy stopped a vehicle on 281 in Alice.

What happened next is still a mystery.

A short time after the initial stop another Police Officer arrived to find Officer Murphy suffering from gunshot wounds.

The lawman died at a local hospital.

In the decades following the shooting the only clue investigators have is from witnesses who reported a two door car was seen leaving the scene.

With the years passing by and the case growing colder, DPS is hoping a $20,000 reward will help lead them to whoever killed Officer Murphy.

The easiest was to report any information you may have is to long onto tip submit dot com.