Dr. ZUHDI JASSER says Islam needs a deliberate reform to end terror

In the wake of the Manhattan vehicle attack, KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi speaks with Dr. Zuhdi Jasser about how Islam is due for some major soul searching.

CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW

Related Content

Is Everyone Going To Lose Their Mind Before This I...
The Boy Scouts, Trump, Eminem and The End of The W...
Just So I Understand How This Works
Are We Making Too Much Of This? Nope.
Another Political Outrage? Well Ain’t Grits ...
Welcome to the Anti-Civil Rights Movement
Comments