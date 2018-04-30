Drag queen from San Antonio is eliminated from “American Idol”

Ada Vox aka Adam Sanders of San Antonio failed to get enough votes from the public to continue vying for the title of “American Idol.”

Vox made it to the top ten, but was eliminated Sunday night after belting out her rendition of “Circle of Life” from Disney’s “The Lion King.” The decision was based solely on a live coast-to-coast vote during the show.

“Although America might not be ready for people like those of us who are a little bit different,” Vox told HuffPost in advance of Sunday’s show, “I think it’s very important that our talents be recognized.”

Sanders is a waiter at a local restaurant who performs as Ada Vox at various entertainment venues.