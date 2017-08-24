Driver Accused in Church Bus Crash Pleads Not Guilty

By Bill O’Neil

The driver of the van that slammed in to a church bus in Uvalde County killing thirteen people pleads not guilty.

20-year old Jack Young was arraigned Thursday on more than two dozen counts–which include manslaughter and intoxication manslaughter.

After the crash, Young told police he had been texting while driving. He also later admitted to taking a number of prescription medications. Investigators also found marijuana in his truck. Video taken by witnesses appears to show Young’s pickup crossing the center line of Highway 83 several times before the crash.