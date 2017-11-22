Drivers Thankful for Lower Gas Prices

by Elizabeth Ruiz

If you’re hitting the road for the long Thanksgiving Holiday, you’ll be happy to know that you’ll be paying less at the pump.

Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas says the statewide average at the pump dropped 3 cents this past week, settling at $2.28 per gallon.

San Antonio has the least expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.19 per gallon, 3 pennies lower than last week. Drivers in El Paso are paying the highest prices statewide at $2.44 per gallon.

While the state and national gas price averages are higher this year compared to last year, it’s not stopping drivers from traveling this time of year.

“More than 3.6 million Texans will travel more than 50 miles away from their home by car this Thanksgiving holiday,” said Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas.

That’s the most in 12 years.