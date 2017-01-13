Drone Class Offered as More Take Flight

Perhaps you were one of the 2 and a half million Americans who received a drone for Christmas.

A local expert says it’s a fast growing hobby and that’s great but, most people who own drones, don’t know how to use them properly.

Mike De La Garza talked to KTSA News about how dangerous drones can be, if they’re not handled the right way.

“There are a number of rules that most people aren’t aware of. We have a lot of drones in the air and in a city like San Antonio, with so many low flying military aircraft in the sky, drones can be dangerous.”

De La Garza is part of a group of aviation professionals who want to make sure you’re using your drone properly.

They’re going to start up some education session to give you the information you need. If you head to https://droneporttexas.com/ you’ll find a list of places and times the classes are being held.