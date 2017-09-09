Duncan Hoping to Help Virgin Islands Recover From Irma

By Bill O’Neil

Former San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan is looking to help the U.S. Virgin Islands recover from Hurricane Irma.

Duncan said he is donating $250-thousand immediately to storm relief efforts–and writes on he Players’ Tribune he will match donations up to the first $1 million.

The former All Star was born and raised in the Virgin Islands. His home island of St. Croix was devastated by Hurricane Hugo in 1989. He said many of his old friends are suffering in the aftermath of the storm.

Duncan also said he will charter a plane to ship supplies from San Antonio to St. Croix when the weather allows, and will put together a team to help manage relief efforts.