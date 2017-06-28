Duncan’s Former Financial Adviser Sentenced

By Don Morgan

He was the one time Financial Manager for Tim Duncan but on Wednesday Charles Banks was sentenced for swindling 6 million dollars from his former client. Banks admitted to wire fraud charges earlier this year.

After receiving his sentence, Banks teared up and apologized saying he accepts responsibility for what he has done.

Earlier Duncan addressed the court and asked the judge to lay down a long sentence for the man who for years was responsible for his money. He said he didn’t want Banks to have the opportunity to do the same thing to another athlete.