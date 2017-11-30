DWI Arrest Video of Randy Travis Can be Released

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Video showing a Country Music Hall of Fame singer naked and ranting may soon be made public.

Randy Travis went to court in an effort to stop the State of Texas from releasing footage which shows him naked and ranting during a DWI arrest in Tioga in 2012, but a federal judge has denied his request for an injunction.

That paves the way for the Texas Department of Public Safety to release the dashboard cam video which was solicited through an open records request.

Travis’ wife has launched a petition drive in an effort to block the release of the footage.

Randy Travis suffered a stroke in 2013 and has limited ability to speak.