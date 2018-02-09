Eagles Fan Messed With Texas, Gets Arrested

A Philadelphia Eagles fan is caught in the crossfire for messing with a Texas icon.

39 year old Matthew Rutledge has been arrested for spray painting some graffiti on the Stevie Ray Vaughn statue in Austin. This happened Monday morning, just hours after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl.

On the concrete base, Rutlege used green spray paint to tag it with “Philly hearts St. Nick”.

He also draped the statue with a Philadelphia Eagles jersey.

He committed the act in front of several people who were more than happy to share his license plate number with Police.

Rutledge was arrested this morning on a class B misdemeanor charge.

While we couldn’t find any record of the late music legend supporting any particular NFL team, it may be safe to assume the Dallas native was NOT a Philadelphia Eagles fan.