Early Morning Fire Rekindles

by Elizabeth Ruiz
It was deja vu for crews who responded to a fire twice early this morning at the same East Side home in a neighborhood near Loop 410 and IH 10.
A burning cigarette is blamed for the first fire just before 3 this morning on Colzona Road near Dietrich Road. Firefighters doused the flames and left, only to be called back to the same place around 5:30.
No word on what caused the fire to rekindle. Arson investigators are looking into it.
One person suffered minor injuries in the first fire, but refused to be transported to a hospital.