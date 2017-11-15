Early Morning Fire Rekindles

by Elizabeth Ruiz

It was deja vu for crews who responded to a fire twice early this morning at the same East Side home in a neighborhood near Loop 410 and IH 10.

A burning cigarette is blamed for the first fire just before 3 this morning on Colzona Road near Dietrich Road. Firefighters doused the flames and left, only to be called back to the same place around 5:30.

No word on what caused the fire to rekindle. Arson investigators are looking into it.

One person suffered minor injuries in the first fire, but refused to be transported to a hospital.