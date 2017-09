By Bill O’Neil

Police are searching for the driver of a dark blue truck after an early morning hit and run accident left a man dead.

It happened at around 1:30 AM Monday as the man was trying to cross San Pedro near Ramsey Road. That’s where the truck hit the man in the southbound lanes–then sped off.

Investigators are still working to identify the man who was hit. Police said the truck’s driver charges when he is found.