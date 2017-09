By Elizabeth Ruiz

San Antonio Police believe a driver may have been asleep at the wheel when his car veered off of highway 281, overturned several times and burst into flames.

Investigators say he took no evasive action as the Chevy Camaro traveled off the roadway for several hundred feet before hitting a drainage ditch and tumbling early Wednesday Morning.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will have to use dental records to identify the driver.