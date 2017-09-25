Early Morning Robbery Leaves Police With Lots of Questions

By Pilar Arias and Bill O’Neil

Was it a case of an early morning deal to sell an iPhone gone bad?

That’s a question San Antonio Police are trying to answer after a man claimed he was attacked and robbed early Monday Morning.

“The information that he gave us was he was attempting to sell his iPhone to some individuals, and they met at the McDonald’s on I-35 North (near Walters)” SAPD’s Officer Douglas Greene told KTSA News.

“At that point, the two suspects entered the victim’s vehicle… held him at gunpoint… and demanded him to drive them to the victim’s residence” Greene said.

The man claimed he was eventually able to get away, though he said his attackers fired shots at him. Investigators believe he was likely pistol-whipped–but also said the man has not been fully cooperative with them. They are now hoping nearby surveillance cameras might help fill in some of the blanks.

“From what he told us, it was four black males in their early 20’s that stole his property and also stole his vehicle” Greene said.

And if this really is a case of a legitimate transaction gone bad, Greene said it’s another example of why people should use the “safe exchange zones” that have been set up by the San Antonio Police Department.

“Come to the substations… you can do that exchange right there in the lobby in the parking lot… and that greatly reduces your chances of becoming a victim. And–if you tell somebody I would like to meet you at a substation and they tell you no, take that as a red flag that person may be up to no good” Greene said.