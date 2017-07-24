Early Morning Stabbing Kills Woman, Injures Another

By Bill O’Neil

A woman is dead, another recovering after an early morning home invasion at an apartment west of Downtown.

A 52-year old woman awoke just after Midnight to find a man attacking the woman with a knife. That’s when she got involved and was also stabbed–though she did mange to get the knife away from the man and stab him in the legs.

Officers said the man then broke out a window and left the apartment on North San Marcos, near Haven for Hope.

At least one six year old child was inside of the apartment at the time of the attack. The surviving woman said she had never seen the man before and does not know who he is.