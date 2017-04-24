Early Voting Begins for Spring Elections

The May 6th Election is less than 2 weeks away but of course, you don’t have to wait until then to vote.

To make it easier for you to cast a ballot, early voting begins today. The Bexar County Elections Office is encouraging all registered voters to take a few moments to stop by one of the 42 voting locations.

It’s an important ballot with several City Council seats, 850 million dollars in bonds and of course, the race for mayor of San Antonio.

If you need to find the locations and the hours of the polling place closest to you: Click Here