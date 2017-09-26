Eastside Shooting Leaves Man Dead

By Bill O’Neil

San Antonio Police are again searching for answers after a late night shooting leaves a man dead on the Eastside.

We’re told it happened just before Midnight on Upland Drive–where a man described as 20 to 25 years old was found lying in the street after witnesses reported hearing shots fired nearby. Officers were unable to find any witnesses to the shooting.

That man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Bexar County Medical Examiner will make a positive identification.

The fatal shooting comes about a week after a series of shootings in and around the Eastside resulted in a number of people being shot.