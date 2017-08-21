Eclipse Arrives in S.A.

By Pilar Arias and Bill O’Neil

Across America–including all over the Alamo City–thousands upon thousands of people showed up at watch parties hoping to get a glimpse at an astronomical rarity.

“It’s hot out here… it’s nice to be in the shade–but it’s so worth it to be able to experience this with other people who want to dot he same thing” Delia Enriquez told KTSA News.

She is one of thousands who showed up for the viewing event at the Scobee Planetarium.

Enrique Gonzalez was also there.

“It’s the first eclipse I’m experiencing–so, I don’t know what to expect” Gonzalez told us, adding “I like this. I like space… the planets… it’s something that intersts me. “

Damien Brown was also excited about getting a look.

“I thought it was awesome… as a kid, I’ve always been interested in astro-photography and anything space related… this is actually a really big deal to me” Brown told KTSA News.

The eclipse is also a first for Gabby Riojas.

“It was weird… I didn’t think it would look like that” Riojas said, taking in the eclipse with her sister one week before she goes back to school.

“I brought them so that they could see how the eclipse looks… and history” said Velia Cervantes, the girls’ grandmother.

San Antonio won’t see a total eclipse this time around–but 2024 will be a different story–and Enriquez is already making plans.

“I’m going to save my glasses–and I’m probably going to be right here” she said with a laugh.