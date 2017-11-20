Ecumenical Center in Sutherland Springs

by Elizabeth Ruiz

While most of us are preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving Day with family and friends, many in Sutherland Springs are grieving over the loss of their loved ones in a shooting rampage November 5.

The Ecumenical Center for Education, Counseling and Health has been providing free counseling and therapy for the community at no cost. CEO Mary Beth Fisk says they’re not leaving anytime soon.

“Once all the media and the cameras are gone, the Ecumenical Center will be there,” she said.

They’re opening a satellite office at River Oaks Church in Sutherland Springs.

“We’ll continue providing counseling services, helping folks cope with the disaster and the crisis,” she said.

She says they’ll continue working with adults and children affected by the shooting that left 26 people dead.

“It’s important to give them an opportunity to talk about what has happened and talk about how they’re feeling about it and allowing them to cry, and then doing what calms them,” said Fisk.

You can contact the Ecumenical Center at www.ecrh.org or by phone at 210-616-0885.