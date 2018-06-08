Eddie Murphy set to play “Dolemite” actor Rudy Ray Moore in Netflix film
By ABC News
Jun 8, 2018 @ 2:00 PM

Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — After nearly a two-year absence from movies, Eddie Murphy is returning to play Rudy Ray Moore, who starred as the title character in the Dolemite film franchise, reports Deadline.

The biopic, titled Dolemite Is My Name, is set to premiere on Netflix some time next year. Hustle and Flow’s Craig Brewster will direct the movie, which was written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski.

Moore made a name for himself in the ’70s by creating a character named Dolemite, who was an eccentric pimp and hustler. Moore started performing the characters on vinyl records which he sold in the inner city. Eventually, he financed first film Dolemite in 1975. Moore followed the success of that film with three sequels.

Moore has inspired a number of artist in the African American community, including Snoop Dogg and Murphy — who reportedly was waiting to play this role for a decade.

Dolemite Is My Name starts production this month.

