Effort to bring convention to San Antonio hits a snag
By Don Morgan
|
Apr 26, 2018 @ 5:00 AM
Traffic in downtown San Antonio. Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley

An effort to bring the 2020 Republican National Convention to San Antonio is running into some miscommunication problems.

President Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale is one of a number of local business leaders encouraging Mayor Ron Nirenberg to submit a bid to host the convention.

But Nirenberg says that after representatives from the RNC came to town last month to discuss the matter, an RNC staff member told him the GOP wasn’t interested in San Antonio.

He says that’s why he hasn’t raised the issue with City Council. Parscale has tweeted his frustration about the delay.

