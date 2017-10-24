Elderly Man Dies In East Side Fire

Firefighters were called to an East side home early this morning were they found the body of a man who wasn’t able to escape his burning home.

The Department’s Joe Arrington tells us they got the call that a home on Hammond Avenue was on fire just before 5 this morning.

They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames and after trying to make their way through the home to locate people who may have been inside, they were forced to get out as the home was starting to collapse.

Arrington says they made their way back inside after the fire was out and that’s when they located the body of the elderly homeowner.

His name hasn’t been released and investigators are looking for the cause.