Elderly Texas man repays city for decades old theft
By Don Morgan
Jun 26, 2018 @ 3:02 PM

HOUSTON (AP) – An 89-year-old person has anonymously mailed $50 from Texas to a community near Salt Lake City to express remorse for stealing a stop sign years ago as a “thoughtless teenager.”

City officials in Midvale tweeted details of the June 11 letter.

The letter, with a postmark from the Houston area, seeks forgiveness and says the person truly repents. A $50 bill was included with the note signed by “a sorrowful citizen.”

Further specifics on the theft weren’t included in the letter, other than the stop sign was swiped many years ago. It says the writer was “trying to remember the things I’ve done wrong” and make restitution.

Midvale is a city of about 33,000, located 10 miles south of Salt Lake City.

