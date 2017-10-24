Elizondo Seeking 10th Term

By Pilar Arias

He’s served Bexar County Precinct 2 for over 30 years and on Tuesday Paul Elizondo announced he’s seeking re-election.

“I have a lot to give this community and I’m feeling great and I think the community needs my experience and because I can,” Elizondo said when asked why he’s running for a 10th term on Commissioners Court.

Elizondo’s been a teacher for two local school districts and served in the state Legislature. He said he wants to see a lot of projects across the county come to fruition while still in office.

“All of us have a lot of experience working here, because you need it,” Elizondo said of the cohesiveness between him and his colleagues.

Elizondo asked supporters to help him the old fashioned way by word of mouth and the 21st century way online.