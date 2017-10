The 9-1-1 system can now be used via text messages in central Texas.

This week, the Capital Area Council of Governments says the 9-1-1 texting system is deployed.

The CAPCOG statement says cellular service providers Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile all have activated the system.

CAPCOG’s Emergency Communications Director Gregg Obuch says there are a few limitations with the system so the rule of thumb to keep in mind is, “Call if you can, text if you can’t.”