Emergency closure on IH 10

If your daily commute takes you down IH 10 in the Northwest Side, pack your patience.

Cracks in the pavement have prompted the Texas Department of Transportation to shut down the right lane of westbound IH 10 between Boerne Stage Road and Ralph Fair Roads.

TxDOT stated in a tweet that it’s not a vertical failure, so chunks of the road are not collapsing. However, longitudinal cracks have been getting worse the past few weeks and the adjacent retaining wall is starting to bulge, suggesting the problem is in the dirt underneath.

TxDOT is fixing those cracks in the pavement before they get worse. The emergency closure is expected to be in effect the rest of the week.