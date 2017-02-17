Emoji Gets Lawmaker Emotional

There is no emoji for the Texas flag. So in some cases, Texans have been using the Chilean flag as a substitute.

Republican State Representative Tom Oliverson of Cypress yesterday introduced House Concurrent Resolution 75, urging his fellow citizens to refrain from employing the strikingly similar Chilean flag emoji as a substitute for the Lone Star Flag, used by Texas since 1838.

Oliverson says both flags are significant to their respective cultures, but the Chilean flag does not represent the state of Texas.