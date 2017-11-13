Entrepreneurship Week Kicks Off in S.A.

By Pilar Arias

The second annual San Antonio Entrepreneurship Week has officially kicked off, and there’s still time for you to get in on the action.

Ryan Salts with Launch SA tells us who the five day showcase is put together for.

“If it’s inspiration that you need or if it’s hard skills that you need or if it’s just a partner in crime, that you’ll find it during the week,” he said.

The week is meant to provide connections, inspiration and ideas to move forward with starting or growing a business. Last year more than 400 people attended. Organizers are expecting 600 this year.

For the schedule of events, visit the SAEW web site.