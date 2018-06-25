Environment Texas plans to visit San Antonio headquarters of Whataburger

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Environment Texas is kicking off a new campaign aimed at making a major change at Whataburger.

The groups Luke Metzger tells us the Texas based burger giant use of styrofoam cups is bad for the environment and he’s hoping they will make a change.

“These cups are making Texas ugly. They end up on beaches. They end up on the side of roads. Wildlife try to eat them. We really just want to talk to Whataburger about looking at other alternatives.”

Metzger suggests they use paper cups or even reusable cups.

“They just recently partnered with Yeti to sell reuseuable cups and that’s a great idea we’d like to see them expand on that.”

Metzger says they wrote to Whataburger, asking for a meeting back in May but they have yet to hear from the company.

“So now we’re going in person and hope to talk with them.”

Metzger invited Environment Texas members and anybody else who has concerns to join them at Whataburger’s corporate headquarters on Concord Plaza Drive at 11 Tuesday morning.

Whataburger offered a response to the campaign.

“At Whataburger we’re always looking for the best way to serve our customers,” the San Antonio company told KTSA News in a statement. “We’re continuously researching new products and we’re currently looking at cup alternatives that keep drinks at the right temperature. We know our customers have come to expect high quality standards from us and will share any updates when we have news to share. Our Styrofoam cups are recyclable and we encourage everyone to dispose of them properly.”