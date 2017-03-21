“All In for Equality” at the TX Capitol

It was “All In For Equality Day” at the State Capitol Monday.

Thousands gathered on the south steps to speak out about a number of bills they feel discriminate against the state’s LGBTQ community.

Chuck Smith at Equality Texas highlighted SB6, the so called bathroom bill.

Smith says the bill will do more than hurt the state’s economy.

“It is a threat to the dignity of transgender people, especially transgender students in school who are singled out by this discriminatory bill. “

Cathy Miller at the Texas Freedom Network calls bills like SB6 the “misuse of religion as a weapon against fellow Texans”.

Also speaking to the crowd was actress Sara Ramirez, best known for her work on Grey’s Anatomy.