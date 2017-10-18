ES Shootout Leaves 2 Children Injured

by Elizabeth Ruiz and Pilar Arias

Two children are recovering from injuries suffered in a gang-related shootout in the city’s East Side.

Marisol Diaz was standing by the mailbox at the Palms Apartments on East Commerce Tuesday evening when shots rang out.

“I was thinking it was firecrackers, but then I saw the guy come out on this side and shoot back and I said ‘holy s***,’ and then I see all these kids running around. Oh my God, all these kids,” said Diaz.

Police Chief William McManus says a 7-year-old boy was shot in the mouth, but he’s expected to recover.

“I know he lost a tooth,” said McManus.

A three-year-old boy was treated on the scene by EMS.

“The younger child received a graze wound to the head,” said the chief. “It’s just senseless.”

Two people were detained for questioning, but McManus is hoping people will come forward with information as the investigation continues.

“We do have some information that it may be retaliation for another shooting, but have to confirm that stuff,” said the chief.

He realizes some witnesses may be afraid to come forward with information for fear of retaliation from these violent gangs.

“They can call and speak to us anonymously and that’s the quickest way for us to close these kinds of cases,” McManus said.