Escape Foiled at Bexar County Jail

By KTSA News Staff

An early morning escape attempt ends in failure at the Bexar County Jail.

An inmate who had tried to escape through a ceiling vent was quickly trapped by a fire wall–then captured by authorities.

“During the search, we were able to narrow down the area somewhat due to a heat signature a fire alarm was picking up” Sheriff Javier Salazar told KTSA News, adding “It was a matter of containing him and zeroing in on exactly where he was.

The San Antonio Fire Department, San Antonio Police Department and the Department of Public Safety all helped with the search for the missing prisoner.

32-year old Steven Guidry was facing assault, drug and weapons charges–he will also face charges for the attempted escape.

“Certainly, at least one of those charges is violent, so he is certainly someone we didn’t want getting out of the facility–and we’re certainly happy to have him back in custody” Salazar said.

The Sheriff said they’ll now take a closer look at what happened–and work to prevent a repeat of what happened.

“It’s definitely not an easy area to access… but if it was easy enough for him, it could be easy enough for others and we can’t take that chance” Salazar said.