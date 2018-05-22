Escaped detention center inmates returned

Multiple detainees who escaped a Central Texas juvenile detention center following a riot have been returned to the facility.

Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Monica Schniers says that the riot at the Tom Green County Juvenile Justice Center on Sunday started when two detainees got into a fight.

A juvenile broke into the control room during the physical altercation and opened all doors to one wing of the facility. That’s when the detainees fled the center.

San Angelo police have returned all missing detainees and the detention center is reviewing policies and making changes to prevent detainees from accessing the control room again.