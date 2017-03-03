Escaped Murderer Captured

A man convicted of a 2014 murder in San Antonio escaped from court during his trial last August.

Rosanne Hughes at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says 26 year old Kerry Gittens managed to elude the law for nearly 6 months.

The some tips from the public came in which led officers to a hotel in Katy.

When officers arrived Monday afternoon, an unknown man walked out of the room and Gittens, barricaded himself in the bathroom.

He eventually gave up and was brought in without further incident. None of the officers were hurt and Gittens was returned to Bexar County where he is now facing a lot of new charges to go along with his murder conviction.

Gittens was convicted of breaking into a Vine Street home and murdering a man in November of 2014.