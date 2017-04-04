ESPN: Romo to Retire, Enter Broadcasting

This is not the ending most people saw for Tony Romo’s Dallas Cowboys career.

ESPN reports the long-time Cowboys Quarterback will announce his retirement and go in to broadcasting–even with the Cowboys planning to release him.

“It’s pretty shocking considering it seemed like the rhetoric that came out of his camp indicated that he was going to try to continue to play” ESPN San Antonio’s Ari Temkin told KTSA News.

The report said Romo has already received interest from CBS, Fox, and NBC.

“I don’t know who got in his head to let him know the importance of retiring… if it was his wife, if it was Jerry (Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones), what it was. There had to be something that proved to him that there are more important things in life than just playing football” Temkin added.

Houston and Denver had been rumored as possible NFL landing spots for Romo after his release by the Cowboys. Temkin is convinced Romo is making the right decision for his health.

“The facts of it are his body is in bad shape. He’s had multiple back surgeries… he’s practically metal in his entire back” Temkin said.

The Cowboys were expected to designate Romo as a post-June 1 release, which will help ease the hit to the team’s salary cap that will result from the move.

While some pro athletes struggle with a transition to broadcasting, Temkin is convinced Romo is capable of pulling it off.

“He’s very smart. He’s basically been the Offensive Coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys” Temkin said.

However, Temkin also warned Romo’s expected retirement and career change won’t atop talk of a potential return to the football field–and the Cowboys–which could be a huge story hanging over Dallas this season… especially if Dak Prescott gets hurt at some point.