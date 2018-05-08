San Antonio ethics board looking into city council’s closed-door session on RNC

The city’s Ethics Review Board is looking into city council’s closed-door meeting last Thursday that resulted in a no-bid for the Republican National Convention. Questions have been raised about the legality of the executive session.

“Because our job is to guard public trust, we think that we need to talk about it. As chair, I decided that we needed to put this on the agenda for today’s meeting,” said chairwoman Adriana Garcia on the Trey Ware Morning Show.

The Texas Open Meetings Act bars city council from taking a vote in executive session.

“Was there a decision that was made? It should not have been made behind closed doors,” said Garcia.

She also wants to know who made the decision to discuss during executive session the possibility of a bid for the GOP National Convention.

The Ethics Review Board will talk about it at a meeting at 6 this evening at city hall.

Meanwhile, Councilman Greg Brockhouse says he’d like to reveal details of what transpired behind closed doors, but he told Trey Ware his hands are tied.

“I can’t do it because I would be breaking the law, even though I believe that executive session was not warranted,” he said.

Brockhouse is looking at taking his complaint to a higher level.

“I’m going to file at this point, with the highest authority possible in the state, a request to investigate this so I may disclose what occurred in executive session,” said Brockhouse.