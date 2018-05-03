EU to give young people free train tickets to explore Europe
By Associated Press
|
May 3, 2018 @ 10:14 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is convinced it has found a new way for young people to fall in love with the continent — free train rides.
The EU kicked off the DiscoverEU project Thursday to send up to 30,000 18-year-olds chugging across the 28 member states this year, giving them free rail transport to broaden their horizon beyond national borders. All for a taxpayers’ cost of 12 million euros ($14 million).
If all goes well, and the next 7-year EU budget plans are approved, that could turn into a budget of 100 million euros ($120 million) a year, with some 200,000 teenagers getting to know the joys of EU-wide Interrail travel.
European lawmakers Manfred Weber says: “This is just the beginning.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Severe storms in India kill more than seventy AAA: Texas, nationwide retail gasoline prices up this week Iraqi journalist who threw shoes at President George W. Bush running for parliament Australian official warns tourists to stop feeding kangaroos Walmart looking for entrepreneurs to supply thousands of stores Rome bans alcohol sales amid soccer violence fears
Comments