Evacuees Continue to Dwindle in S.A.

By Pilar Arias

The city of San Antonio/Bexar County Emergency Operations Center continues to provide aid to those areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The city created a website to connect evacuees and San Antonio residents to local relief efforts.

Approximately 80 evacuees remained sheltered in San Antonio Sunday. Officials did not provide an update by Monday afternoon, perhaps because of the Labor Day holiday.

The shelter check-in at 200 Gembler Road will be staffed until further notice; however, any evacuees arriving to San Antonio can report directly to Kazen Middle School at 1520 Gillette Boulevard.

The mayor’s hurricane relief fund is activated to provide support and aid for Texans whose lives were upended by Hurricane Harvey. The fund’s website can be reached on the San Antonio Area Foundation

homepage.