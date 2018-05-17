Ex-Bandidos biker gang leaders guilty of murder conspiracy

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Two former leaders of the notorious Bandidos biker gang have been found guilty by a federal jury in Texas of conspiracy to commit murder and several other charges.

The jury in San Antonio reached its verdict Thursday against 62-year-old Jeffrey Fay Pike of Conroe and 58-year-old John Xavier Portillo of San Antonio.

Pike was the national president of the gang from 2005 to January 2016, when he was arrested on racketeering charges that also included conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon. Portillo was the national vice president.

The verdict comes on the three-year anniversary of the shooting at a Waco restaurant involving the Bandidos and a rival gang, the Cossacks, that left nine dead and 20 injured.

The federal investigation of Pike and Portillo began prior to the shootout.