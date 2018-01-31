Ex-bank worker in Texas guilty of more than $1M embezzlement

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — Investigators say an ex-bank worker in South Texas faces up to 30 years in federal prison for embezzling more than $1 million from six customers.

Prosecutors on Wednesday announced 45-year-old Cynthia Luna Rodriguez of Pharr pleaded guilty in the theft case involving two banks. She awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to embezzlement and bank fraud.

Luna Rodriguez worked at First National Bank in Edinburg. Prosecutors say the thefts started in 2006, then continued when PlainsCapital Bank took over First National Bank. A 2014 audit led to an investigation and Luna Rodriguez fired.

Prosecutors say the victims were elderly customers who usually interacted with her at the bank or people living outside the U.S. and not likely to regularly monitor their accounts. Unauthorized withdrawals were eventually linked to Luna Rodriguez.