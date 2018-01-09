Ex-CEO pleads guilty in Texas case involving state senator

Sen. Carlos Uresti, D-San Antonio, speaks as Texas Senate debates abortion bill HB2, Friday, July 12, 2013, in Austin, Texas. The bill would require doctors to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals, only allow abortions in surgical centers, dictate when abortion pills are taken and ban abortions after 20 weeks. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The former chief executive of a failed oil field services company has pleaded guilty to securities fraud and other charges in a federal case that includes a Texas state senator as a defendant.
Stan Bates, who was CEO of defunct FourWinds Logistics, entered his plea Monday in federal court in San Antonio. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in April and faces decades in prison.
Bates, Democratic state Sen. Carlos Uresti and a third man were arrested in May on a variety of charges related to their work with FourWinds.
The San Antonio Express-News reports that the three are accused of defrauding investors in FourWinds, which bought and sold sand used in fracking to extract oil and gas.
Uresti has pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled to begin later this month.
