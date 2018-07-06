Ex-Fox News Chief Bill Shine To Replace Hope Hicks At White House

President Donald Trump has appointed the former head of Fox News Bill Shine as the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications.

“He brings over two decades of television programming, communications, and management experience to the role,” said an official communique.

Shine has been serving as Co-President of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network when he resigned in May 2017 amid several sexual harassment scandals at the news organization.

But the National Women’s Law Center (NWLC) says Fox News fired Shine for allowing and then covering up the sexual harassment of women employees by late Fox News boss Roger Ailes, host Bill O’Reilly and other executives at the network.

The women’s rights watchdog condemned Shine’s appointment.

Fatima Goss Graves, President and CEO of NWLC, termed it as an appalling decision. “But it shouldn’t be a surprise that President Trump has rewarded Bill Shine’s abysmal record of enabling and concealing sexual harassment,” she said a statement.

Donald Trump Jr described Shine as “Competent, hard working and a believer in making America great again.” “How long till the liberal media and snowflakes start taking shots at the great Bill Shine?,” he tweeted.

Shine is Trump’s fifth nominee to the key post of Communications Director, which fell vacant following the resignation of Hope Hicks in February.

Hicks, one of Trump’s closest confidantes and longest-serving advisers, quit a day after she testified before the House Intelligence Committee on allegations related to the Russian interference during the 2016 Presidential campaign.

She was the latest among a series of top officials leaving the White House in more than a year of the Trump administration in controversial circumstances, and the fourth individual to resign as the White House Director of Communications. Sean Spicer, Mike Dubke, and Anthony Scaramucci are her predecessors.