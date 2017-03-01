Execution Set for S.A. Killer

A 35-year old San Antonio man on death row for a murder during a robbery more than 13 years ago has an execution date.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said it has received the documents for Juan Castillo’s lethal injection May 24th.

Castillo was convicted of murdering 19-year old Tommy Garcia, Jr in December of 2003. Prosecutors said Garcia was ambushed after being lured to the murder scene by Castillo’s girlfriend.

She pleaded guilty before Castillo’s trial in 2005 and testified against him.

Castillo fired his lawyers late in his trial and represented himself. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to review his case last fall.