Execution Set for S.A. Man in Lubbock Murder

By Don Morgan

12 years ago the body of a pregnant woman was found stuffed inside a suitcase at a landfill in Lubbock. The San Antonio man who put her there has received his execution date.

37 year old Rosendo Rodriguez the Third will be executed by lethal injection on March 27th. He was convicted of the fatal beating and choking of Summer Baldwin.

The woman was 29 years old at the time and Rodriguez was in Lubbock, training as a Marine Reservist.

Rodriguez is also linked to at least 5 other sexual assaults. He confesses to the disappearance of 16 year old Joanna Rogers. Her body was found in the same landfill, also stuffed into a suitcase.