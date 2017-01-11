Execution Set for Wednesday Evening

What would be the country’s first execution in 2017 is set to be carried out Wednesday Evening in Texas.

48-year old Christopher Wilkins was sentenced to death for the murders of two men in Fort Worth more than a decade ago–after one of them laughed about duping him out of $20 in a phony drug deal.

Wilkins told the jury how and why he shot the men–and said at the time he didn’t care if he was sentenced to death.

He also testified he shot and killed another man outside of a For Worth bar in a dispute over a pay phone… and tried to run down two people after he thought one of them stole his sunglasses.

Wilkins lawyers are asking the United States Supreme Court to halt the execution.