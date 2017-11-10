Expect Delays on Hwy 90 This Weekend

By Elizabeth Ruiz

A highway closure in the city’s West Side is sure to cause major traffic headaches all weekend.

The main lanes and the access roads of Highway 90 will be closed in both directions at Loop 410 from 8 tonight to 5 a.m. Monday.

“If you’re headed eastbound on Highway 90, you’re going to end up going south on 410 to turn around at Valley Hi and return to 90 and continue on your way,” said Josh Donat with TxDOT.

If you’re going West on Highway 90, you’ll be directed North on Loop 410 to Highway 151.

Crews will be installing bridge support beams.

“These are the steel beams that are eventually going to form the direct connector for EB U.S. 90 to Northbound Highway 151,” said Donat.

Next weekend, starting on November 17, crews will shut down Loop 410 in both directions to continue installing support beams.